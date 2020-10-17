Other States

Turban case: DGP meets family members; Governor demands immediate release of Balwinder Singh

The family members of Balwinder Singh, who has been arrested by West Bengal police for carrying a firearm at a rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), met senior police officials late on Friday evening.

After the meeting, family members including Mr. Singh’s wife, Karamjit Kaur, said they have been assured that cases against her husband would be withdrawn. Mr. Singh is in the custody of Howrah police and the development indicates that the standoff between the government and the family may ease out.

Earlier, the family had threatened to sit on hunger strike outside the State Secretariat. Mr. Singh was arrested on October 8, during the BJP march to the State Secretariat. During the scuffle with the police his turban came off, triggering a controversy. Several BJP leaders had said that the incident has hurt sentiments of people of Sikh community. Mr. Singh, a private security guard, was hired by a local BJP leader. His family has said that the weapon he was carrying had a firearm which had a license.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the State government to “immediately release” Balwinder Singh and withdraw cases against him.

“A delegation of Ex Servicemen Veterans called on me seeking immediate release, withdrawal of case #BalwinderSingh. Painful case of gross human right abuse and police highhandedness @WBPolice @HomeBengal. Appeal @MamataOfficial to forthwith #Balvindrasingh and withdraw case,” he tweeted.

