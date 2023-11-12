ADVERTISEMENT

Tunnel under construction on Yamunotri National Highway partially collapses in Uttarakhand, 36 workers trapped

November 12, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand)

An oxygen pipe had been inserted into the collapsed part of the tunnel so that those trapped would not have difficulty breathing

PTI

Rescue operation underway after a portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed, in Uttarkashi district, on November 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

  A portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway here collapsed on Sunday morning, trapping 36 workers inside, officials said.

Police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel are at the spot carrying out rescue efforts, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

He added that the incident occurred between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

As per records made available by officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), 36 labourers are trapped inside, he said.

Initial reports had, however, said 40 workers were trapped.

The collapsed portion is located about 200 metres from the entrance of the tunnel, the SP said.

He said an oxygen pipe had been inserted into the collapsed part of the tunnel so that those trapped would not have difficulty breathing. Food items are also being sent in and the workers will be rescued soon, Yaduvanshi said.

On the circumstances that led to the collapse, he said the priority was to save the lives of those trapped inside the tunnel.

The tunnel is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project. Its construction will reduce the journey between Uttarkashi to Yamunotri by 26 km.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is in contact with the officials briefing him about the relief and rescue operation underway after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

