Tunisha Sharma suicide case | Court grants bail to TV actor Sheezan Khan accused of abetment

The court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

March 04, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - Palghar

PTI
TV actor Sheezan Khan was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma. File

TV actor Sheezan Khan was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year.

Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan (28) was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother. He is currently lodged in a jail.

Additional sessions court judge R D Deshpande ordered that Khan be released on a surety of ₹1,00,000.

Also read: Sheezan being falsely implicated in Tunisha death case, claims his family

The court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Khan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the probe was over. He also argued that this case does not attract punishment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Special public prosecutor Sanjay More countered the submission made by Khan that he was not present in the room when Sharma ended her life.

Sharma and Khan, who were in a relationship but later parted ways, were co-stars in TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' The Valiv police filed a 500-page chargesheet in the court on February 16.

