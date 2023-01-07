ADVERTISEMENT

Tunisha Sharma death: Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea hearing adjourned till Jan 9

January 07, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Palghar

The court deferred the hearing after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police submitted they had not been able to record the statement of Tunisha’s mother as she was busy with post-death rituals

PTI

TV actor Sheezan Khan, accused in Tunisha Sharma suicide case. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday adjourned till January 9 the hearing of the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma.

The court deferred the hearing after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police submitted they had not been able to record the statement of Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma as she was busy with post-death rituals and sought time till January 13 to put up their stand on Khan’s bail application.

Vanita Sharma was not present in the court on Saturday.

Also read: Sheezan being falsely implicated in Tunisha death case, claims his family

Earlier, she had alleged her daughter’s death could be a case of murder. She also accused Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion.

Seeking relief for Khan, his counsels Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai told the court the 28-year-old actor has already been in jail for 14 days.

After hearing both sides, the court kept the hearing on January 9.

Tunisha (21), who acted in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district on December 24. Khan was arrested the next for alleged abetment. He is currently lodged in a Thane jail.

