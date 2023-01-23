ADVERTISEMENT

TTE accused of gang rape in U.P. suspended

January 23, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

The TTE was arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 33-year-old woman along with an accomplice on the Subedarganj Express

The Hindu Bureau

Picture used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The travelling ticket examiner (TTE) of Dehradoon Prayagraj Link Express who has been accused of gang rape has been placed under suspension and further disciplinary action is also being taken against him. The Government Railway Police (GRP) is also taking action against him under the Code of Criminal Procedure, official sources from the Ministry of Railways said.

The TTE was arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 33-year-old woman along with an accomplice on the Subedarganj Express, a GRP official said on January 22.

GRP in-charge at the Chandausi railway station K.N. Singh said the woman submitted a complaint on January 21 alleging that TTE Raju Singh, who she was acquainted with, and another person gang-raped her on the train after offering her a seat in the AC first class coach. “The woman was waiting at the Chandausi railway station on January 16 when the accused TTE gave her a seat in the AC coach. She was going from Chandausi to Prayagraj’s Subedarganj. The accused was known to the woman. At around 10 p.m. between Chandausi and Aligarh, the TTE came with another person, whom she does not recognise, and allegedly raped her,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh said a case was registered based on the complaint and the TTE was arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Efforts are on to identify and nab the other accused, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US