TTD gets 62-acre land for temple in J&K

Srinagar

01 April 2021 18:56 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of the country’s richest independent trusts that manages the famous Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, will build its first ever temple in J&K.

The J&K administration has approved the transfer of 496 kanal (62 acres) and 17 Marla to the TTD to build a temple and its allied infrastructures.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the transfer of land for a period of 40 years during a meeting of the J&K administrative council on Thursday.

A government spokesman said the temple will have other allied infrastructures, including pilgrim amenities complex, Veda Patasala, spiritual and meditation centre, residential quarters and parking.

“In the future, there would be medical and educational facilities also on the campus,” the spokesman said.

The TTD, a trust established in 1932 is a charitable organization of international repute. “The TTD’s arrival in J&K will tap the tourism potential, particularly pilgrim tourism in Jammu, the city of Temples, besides enhancing economic activities,” the spokesman said.

The TTD infrastructure will be an attraction for the pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and the Amarnathji shrine. “It will enable tourists to come and stay longer in Jammu city and will also contribute to economic growth of the region,” he added.