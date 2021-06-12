Trust party cadre, says Mayawati

BSP chief’s statement comes after sacking 2 senior leaders

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday asked her supporters and workers to trust her party cadres, but not party leaders as she said some of them did not hesitate before hurting the interests of the party for selfish gains and often got sold out.

Ms. Mayawati’s warning, at a meeting held here in preparation for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, comes days after she sacked two senior party MLAs Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma on charges of indiscipline. Members of the OBC community, the two leaders were some of the few remaining fragments of the BSP’s old-guard, still associated with the party in the post-Kanshiram era.

Following their expulsion, the leaders had hinted that a dispute with a BSP coordinator from Ambedkar Nagar district had led to a misunderstanding between them and the chief.

Ms. Mayawati urged her ‘party people’ to trust the BSP’s cadre more than the leaders who, despite taking the names of B.R. Ambedkar and Kanshiram, give importance to their personal greed. “They don’t hesitate from hurting the interests of the party and the movement and get sold out.”