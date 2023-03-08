ADVERTISEMENT

Truck driver transporting cow shot at in Uttar Pradesh

March 08, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

ANI

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A truck driver was shot near a culvert in the Mohan Nagar area of Lucknow while transporting cows on March 8 morning, the police said. The victim has been identified as Prem Singh Yadav.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Chinappa, “Driver Prem Singh, along with his owner Sanjeev Singh, was transporting cows from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in a DCM truck. On their way, some unknown miscreants came and opened fire at the driver.”

“The assailant fled after committing the crime,” DCP Chinappa added.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police from Para police station reached the spot and the driver was rushed to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma centre. His condition was said to be stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigation is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US