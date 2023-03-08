HamberMenu
Truck driver transporting cow shot at in Uttar Pradesh

March 08, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

ANI
Image for representation purpose only. File

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A truck driver was shot near a culvert in the Mohan Nagar area of Lucknow while transporting cows on March 8 morning, the police said. The victim has been identified as Prem Singh Yadav.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Chinappa, “Driver Prem Singh, along with his owner Sanjeev Singh, was transporting cows from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in a DCM truck. On their way, some unknown miscreants came and opened fire at the driver.”

“The assailant fled after committing the crime,” DCP Chinappa added.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police from Para police station reached the spot and the driver was rushed to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma centre. His condition was said to be stable.

Further investigation is underway.

