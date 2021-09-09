Truce reached in Rajasthan BJP over charges against Kataria

Senior leader Meghwal claimed that Leader of the Opposition’s remarks had damaged the party’s image

A truce was reached in the Opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Wednesday, a day ahead of the Assembly monsoon session, over former Speaker and sitting MLA Kailash Meghwal’s announcement that he would move a resolution against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gulab Chand Kataria. Mr. Meghwal had claimed that some of Mr. Kataria’s recent remarks had damaged the party’s image.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh, who rushed to Jaipur, convinced Mr. Meghwal to withdraw his move and work in the interest of the party. Mr. Meghwal, 87, who was also a Union Minister of State, wrote a 10-page letter to party president J.P. Nadda with his grievances and charges against Mr. Kataria.

A known supporter of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Mr. Meghwal said the main reasons for his decision to bring the resolution against Mr. Kataria at the Legislature Party meeting before the Assembly session were his statements on Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap and Lord Ram. The LoP’s remarks had adversely affected the BJP’s fortunes in the three Assembly by-elections earlier this year, he said.

Mr. Singh summoned the octogenarian leader to the party headquarters here and had a detailed discussion with him. Mr. Meghwal agreed to drop his plan to move the censure motion and said he would join the fight against the ruling Congress as a “disciplined BJP worker”.

“The BJP has promoted me throughout my political career. It is my duty to work in the interest of the party,” Mr. Meghwal told reporters after the meeting. Mr. Singh earlier said after his arrival here the BJP was not going to keep such statements in cold storage, whenever they appeared.

Mr. Meghwal had alleged in his letter that crores of rupees had been misappropriated under Mr. Kataria’s protection during the distribution of party posts and tickets. “There is a common refrain in the public on how the Opposition is being unsuccessful in effectively raising the issues of problems and welfare in the Assembly,” he said.

Mr. Meghwal and Mr. Kataria have differences over several issues since long. Mr. Meghwal had asked State president Satish Poonia, who is also an MLA, to preside over the Legislature Party’s meeting, as the resolution was going to be moved against the LoP.

While campaigning for the Assembly bypolls in April, Mr. Kataria’s derogatory remarks about Maharana Pratap angered the Rajput community. His remarks on Lord Ram also evoked resentment.