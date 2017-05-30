Trouble ahead for Fadnavis’ dream project

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi road, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ dream project, is likely to face more hurdles as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced a meeting with project-affected farmers from all 10 districts in Aurangabad on June 12.

While Mr. Pawar did not specify whether he opposes or supports the ₹46,000 crore project, which will also have mega cities at select locations on the 800-kilometre road, he said several important aspects under the new land acquisition Act have not been followed while measuring the land to be acquired.

“I headed the committee that finalised the draft of the new Act. After speaking to farmers, I realised that factors such as social impact assessment study, environment impact study, and the grampanchayat approval necessary for tribal areas, have not been followed,” said Mr. Pawar, adding that he has also met officials who are executing the project. He clarified that he would not oppose the project for the sake of opposition.