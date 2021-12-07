Triservice chopper exercise held in Kashmir

NEW DELHI

Heli-drop exercise included full transportation, armed helicopters from Army and Air Force at over 9,000 feet

The Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps conducted a triservice helicopter borne training and validation exercise in the snow-clad higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley on Monday.

“The exercise was planned to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment,” the Army said in a statement. “The heli dropped task force operated in snow clad region at heights over 9,000 feet. It included troops from Infantry, the Special Forces and the MARCOS from Navy.”

The heli-drop exercise included full transportation and armed helicopters from Army and Air Force including Apache attack helicopters, the Army said adding that aspects related to electronic warfare were also validated.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said the exercise showcased the capability of the Chinar Corps and the Indian Army “to carry out successful operations in high altitude areas incorporating all facets of contemporary and modern battle field in synergy with Indian Air Force and Indian Navy”.

Make use of tech: DGP

Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh called upon police force manning the railway stations in the Union Territory (UT) to make maximum use of technology.

Chairing a meeting in Jammu, DGP Singh reviewed the security audit of vital installation, experimental running of glass top rail bogies, availability of X-ray baggage scanners for their optimum utilization.

"Optimum use of the technology for security should be employed for hassle free services to passengers," DGP Singh said.

Officials said 235 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed at 12 railway stations in J&K.

