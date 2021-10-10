Tripura’s first Innovation Hub inaugurated in Agartala

A platform for students to engage in creative activities, says official

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Burman inaugurated the State’s first Innovation Hub, an initiative of the National Council of Science Museums, here on Saturday.

The State Council of Science and Technology has implemented the project and installed the Hub at the Sukanta Academy which has been the main science centre.

Indranil Sanyal, Director of the Northeast Zone of the National Council of Science Museums, who graced the occasion, said the Hub was to open here a few years ago but got delayed due to the pandemic.

He said the Hub has been a platform for the students to engage in innovative and creative activities. Young students can take advantage of the sections after getting enrolled as members, Mr. Sanyal said.