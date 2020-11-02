Tripura virus situation improves

Agartala

02 November 2020 00:40 IST

State official predicts spike in number of cases during winter

Though the COVID-19 situation has improved in Tripura, a senior government official has predicted a spike in the number of infections during the winter. The State health department meantime has readied a block of GBP Hospital here to lodge virus patients.

The overall pandemic situation has improved in the State over the past week with fewer cases and deaths reported. Only three patients have died during the period, a significant fall from daily fatalities of five to six persons.

Health officials said less than a hundred people tested positive in the daily rapid antigen tests conducted in past three days. They added that the number of tests would be increased next week to find spread of the disease during the Durga Puja festival.

346 deaths

Around 31,000 people have contracted the virus in the State so far and about 29,000 have recovered. 346 patients have died of the disease, according to the latest health bulletin.

The health department has transformed the spacious Jayanti Ward of the GBP Hospital into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. Wards which were earlier made into virus treatment facilities would be vacated.

West Tripura District Magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav has predicted a surge in Coronavirus cases in coming weeks. Speaking to newsmen he appealed to the people to remain alert and strictly follow precautionary measures.