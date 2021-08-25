Tripura villagers block road over Bru settlement

Protesters raised objections to relocation of refugees

Protestors blocked a highway in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Tuesday to oppose selection of an area to partially rehabilitate Mizoram Bru refugees. The Tripura government has selected 12 places spread over four districts to permanently settle around 35,000 displaced Brus who were given shelter at makeshift camps in north Tripura in September 1997.

Their permanent settlement follows a quadripartite accord signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on January 16, 2020. Officials of the MHA, Tripura and Mizoram governments as well as representatives of the refugees were signatories to the agreement.

A few hundred people from neighbouring villages blocked the highway linking Ambassa and Gandacherra subdivisions to protest against the selection of Harinchara locality for resettlement. The protestors said their daily life and local economy as well as civic amenities would be adversely affected if the refugees are relocated in the area.

The blockade, however, was withdrawn after district administration and senior police officials intervened.

Tripura government officials said a few thousand Brus were already settled at few identified places. They stated that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been personally monitoring the rehabilitation process and passing necessary instructions for compliance.

Chief Minister had on April 30 last visited Hadukuluk Para in Dhalai district to oversee rehabilitation of first batch of evacuees. He assured that the process of resettlement of the displaced Brus would continue despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said each Bru settlement location has electricity, drinking water, sanitation and sewerage facilities.

Under the quadripartite accord, the MHA has committed to support each refugee family with a plot of land, a fixed deposit of ₹4 lakh, free ration and monthly pay of ₹5,000 for two years. Besides each family will be given ₹1.5 lakh to construct house.