Tripura University V-C resigns

The Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, Vijaykumar Laxmikantrao Dharurkar, resigned on Saturday two days after a local news channel carried out a sting operation that showed him accepting a bribe to favour contracts. University sources have confirmed his resignation.

The university’s senior-most faculty, Sangram Sinha, who was in Kolkata, has been appointed as interim V-C till the Ministry of Human Resource Development announces permanent selection for the post, sources added.

“The Registrar has requested me to return immediately,” Dr. Sinha told The Hindu before boarding a flight for Agartala.

Prof. Dharurkar took over as V-C in July last year and his tenure was for five years. He replaced Prof. A.K. Ghosh, who too had landed in controversy over corruption charges.

The local news channel had played multiple videos and audio clips showing Prof. Dharurkar negotiating and accepting cash from a representative of a Kolkata-based printing company.