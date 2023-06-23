Tripura University suspends Assistant Professor over sexual harassment allegation

June 23, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Agartala

The Tripura University on Thursday suspended an Assistant Professor over allegations of sexual harassment, pending inquiry. Authorities of the central university took the action amid a protest by students who were demanding the arrest and dismissal of the professor Bhupesh Debbarma.

Mr. Debbarma has denied the charges levelled against him by the victim.

The police earlier served a notice to Mr. Debbarma, a faculty member in the Department of Philosophy, to appear in person to record his statement in connection a case registered under IPC sections 354A and 509.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alleged incident occurred on June 19 during a viva voce examination conducted by the Assistant Professor. The student alleged Mr. Debbarma took up “inappropriate, obscene and extremely private topics” during the session.

The girl later called her friends to narrate her ordeal and told them that she became mentally disturbed and was feeling sick. She was taken to the Tripura Medical College and Hospital where she spent a day.

Tripura University Vice-Chancellor Ganga Prasad Prasain who chaired the meeting of the probe committee looking into the sexual harassment charge informed newsmen on the decision to suspend the Assistant Professor. “He [Mr. Debbarma] will be required to be present in the campus when called to cooperate with our internal investigation”, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.