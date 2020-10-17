Other States

Tripura University drops curriculum chapter amid protests by tribal groups

Tripura University has decided to drop a chapter from its curriculum meant for M.A. (Master of Arts) courses to respect the sentiment of the State’s indigenous communities. The chapter titled ‘Administration and Politics in Tripura’ mentions that a non-tribal Bengali king ruled the State 550 years ago.

Tribal groups, including the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), rubbished the claim and said that the State had always been ruled by tribal kings till it merged with India on October 15, 1949. They added that the indigenous population of the State had been reduced to a minority due to influx from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

Top leaders of the INPT called on Governor Ramesh Bais to lodge complaints over the controversy and sought his intervention. The Governor subsequently held a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor Tripura University Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain to settle the contentious issue.

INPT general secretary Jagadish Debbarma on Saturday stated that they have received information from the university over withdrawal of the “flawed chapter”.

Mr. Debbarma lauded Governor Ramesh Bais for his instant intercession.

