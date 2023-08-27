Tripura tribal student group calls 12-hour strike Monday to press language demand.

August 27, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Agartala

The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), an independent tribal student organisation, called for a 12-hour bandh on Monday to demand the implementation of Roman script for Kokborok, Tripura’s second official language. The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of Congress, has extended support to the call.

Hamalu Jamatia, general secretary of the TSF, said they were compelled to announce the strike as the present and past governments of the State ignored the demand of the indigenous people. “This has been happening for the past 40 years”, he stated.

Kokborok is spoken by most of the tribal clans except people of Chakma community and a few other communities. The language got recognition as an official language, but the State government introduced Bengali script. Previously, the Left Front governments constituted language study committees also recommended Bengali citing feasibility.

The incumbent administration of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has enforced the use of Roman script for Kokborok in all official works, but Bengali script continues in the State government education and official matters.

TSF leader Hamalu Jamatia said they would organise road blockade at four different places of the State. He assured agitation would be peaceful.

The NSUI has extended support to the call, but State PCC leaders said they were not consulted.

Security forces to be deployed in some vulnerable pockets where thee TSF has a support base. The police expect a half-day bandh call would not have a serious impact. Indigenous communities in Tripura constitute nearly 33% of the State’s total population.