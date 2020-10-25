Agartala

25 October 2020 19:39 IST

Tripura tribal party serves legal notice for defamation to a senior CPI(M) leader

Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), coalition partner of ruling BJP, sent a legal notice for defamation to a senior CPI(M) leader Radha Charan Debbarma.

IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma served the legal notice on Radha Charan Debbarma for allegedly defaming and insulting the regional party. It demanded an unconditional apology from the CPI(M) leader for comparing the IPFT with that of a monkey.

The notice sought an unconditional withdrawal of the comment and apology within 15 days, failing of which it warned of filing defamation suit in the court.

Radha Charan Debbarma was Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) till tenure of the elected committee expired on May 17 this year. He is one of top tribal faces of CPI(M) in the state and held the position of the CEM for two successive tenures.

The election to the 28-member tribal council which was due in May last was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and likely to be held at the end of this year.

Major and regional political parties have intensified activities in areas TTAADC ahead of the elections. A six member delegation of the IPFT headed by tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia returned from Delhi after ameeting on seat adjustment issues with top brass of the BJP including J.P. Nadda.

The IPFT sought to contest 22 of 28 seats in the tribal council elections, a demand which BJP has already rejected outright.

TTAADC, which was constituted under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, has limited authority over the state's three fourth lands.