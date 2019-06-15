Tripura to set up museum to showcase R.D. Burman’s work

The Tripura government on Saturday announced that a museum to showcase the work of celebrated music composer R.D. Burman would be built. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb conveyed the decision to singing icon Asha Bhosle, wife of the maestro.

He requested her to inaugurate the museum after its completion. “I have also invited her to Tripura, land of Pancham da (as late R.D. Buram was popularly known) on behalf of the 37 lakhs people of the State,” Mr. Deb said.“Ashaji accepted the invitation.”

Commitment to arts

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to promote the art and culture in every possible way.

Members of the Tripura royal family, R.D. Burman and his celebrated music composer father S.D. Burman paid only a few visits to the State in their lifetime owing to the busy engagements in Bollywood.