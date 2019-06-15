Other States

Tripura to set up museum to showcase R.D. Burman’s work

Music director R.D. Burman. File

Music director R.D. Burman. File   | Photo Credit: HINDU PHOTO ARCHIVE

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb invited renowned singer Asha Bhosle to visit the State and inaugurate the museum

The Tripura government on Saturday announced that a museum to showcase the work of celebrated music composer R.D. Burman would be built. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb conveyed the decision to singing icon Asha Bhosle, wife of the maestro.

He requested her to inaugurate the museum after its completion. “I have also invited her to Tripura, land of Pancham da (as late R.D. Buram was popularly known) on behalf of the 37 lakhs people of the State,” Mr. Deb said.“Ashaji accepted the invitation.”

Commitment to arts

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to promote the art and culture in every possible way.

Members of the Tripura royal family, R.D. Burman and his celebrated music composer father S.D. Burman paid only a few visits to the State in their lifetime owing to the busy engagements in Bollywood.

