Tripura to introduce reservation for sportspersons in government jobs, says Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

The minister said reservation of jobs for sportspersons, will encourage youths to take up sports activities seriously

PTI Agartala:
October 29, 2022 12:46 IST

Image for representational purpose only

The Tripura government has initiated a process to introduce reservation for sportspersons in government jobs, a minister said here on Friday.

The reservation for sportspersons would mainly be in Group C and D category posts, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has shown interest in the reservation proposal for sportspersons that will encourage the youth to take up sports activities seriously, said Chowdhury.

"We have already collected notifications providing reservation to sportspersons from various state governments including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur. It has been observed that some states are giving reservation ranging from 2 to 4% to sportspersons", he said.

The minister said reservation of jobs for sportspersons, will encourage youths to take up sports activities seriously.

Chowdhury said the Centre has sanctioned ₹39 crore for building sports infrastructures under Khelo India and the state will provide ₹22 crore for development of sports facilities.

"A modern swimming pool at Regional College for Physical Education (RCPE) in North Tripura’s Panisagar will be inaugurated in November. Besides, the department has already taken initiative to give a facelift at Dasarath Dev Sports Complex outside of the city where a synthetic athletic turf is proposed to be laid", he said.

