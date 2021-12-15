Tripura to have a film and television institute

Agartala:

15 December 2021 04:56 IST

Tripura Cultural Affairs Minister said the Government was in discussion with the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) over a possible collaboration

The Tripura Government proposes to set up a film and television institute in the State. The State’s Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had given his nod to the proposal and it was awaiting the Finance Department’s sanction.

The Minister said the Government was in discussion with the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) over a possible collaboration. “We have had a preliminary round of discussion with the SRFTI, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the matter,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Chowdhury said that both had agreed to initiate a film institute in Tripura, keeping in mind the needs of the people of the State, especially youth. This would also boost the industrial sector of the State, he added.

Mr. Chowdhury hoped that the State Government would be in a position to start the process in the first week of January 2022.

Earlier, Industry and Commerce Minister Manoj Kanti Deb had said that an industrialist from outside the State had shown keen interest in establishing a film city in the State and sought 250 acres of land from the State Government for the purpose.