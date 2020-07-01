Tripura to fight COVID-19 with Vitamin C-enriched fruits, juice

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. File

01 July 2020 23:08 IST

Under public immunity boosting programme, the fruits to be distributed in urban areas for next one month

The Tripura government has decided to shield its urban population from the novel coronavirus with the armour of Vitamin C.

The State Cabinet on Tuesday finalised the Public Immunity Boosting Programme that entails distributing Vitamin C-enriched juice and fruits, especially pineapple and lemon, among the urban population through self-help groups every Saturday.

The programme, initially for July, is expected to cost the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government ₹ 1 crore.

“Healthy society is the foundation for the socio-economic development of any State. Keeping this in view, our government has decided to introduce public immunity boosting programme in urban areas for next one month. The fruits will be directly purchased from our farmers,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

Teams of the National Urban Livelihood Mission will monitor the scheme for its effective implementation, he added.

“The basic idea behind the programme, to be implemented by the Urban Development and Rural Development departments, is to thwart the infection of COVID-19 by boosting people’s immunity,” Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, also the government spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

Two varieties

Tripura grows the Kew and Queen, two juicy and exotic varieties of pineapples that are exported. About 6,000 farmers grow 1.3 lakh tonnes of these pineapples annually on 9,628 hectares.

President Ram Nath Kovind had in 2018 declared the Queen variety as Tripura’s ‘State Fruit’.

With 1,393 cases so far, Tripura has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the northeast after Assam. The State currently has 307 active cases.