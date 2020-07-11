Tripura to enforce stricter measures as cases surge

Agartala:

11 July 2020 18:58 IST

Tripura has so far reported 1,935 coronavirus cases, with fresh cases reported on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday hinted at taking harsh measures such as the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the State. Speaking at a programme, he also expressed displeasure over violations of health protocols and curfew restrictions.

“I am receiving proposals from the districts. We may take some stringent measures. We may even enforce lockdown,” Mr. Deb said.

Advertising

Advertising

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 109 live updates | Meghalaya government announces total lockdown in Shillong

Shortly after the CM’s statements, Tripura Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar issued an order to change the night curfew timings in the State from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The order also said that District Magistrates would impose curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. within 2 km of the India-Bangladesh border areas. This will cover a large part of Agartala city and other major towns of the State as they are located close to the border with Bangladesh.

Mr. Kumar said all educational institutions will remain closed till July 31. He also spoke of the continuation of all other measures announced earlier in view of the pandemic.

The Chief Secretary directed District Magistrates to ensure strict compliance with these measures. He also authorised them to invoke legal provisions for compliance “on being so satisfied of necessity”.

Tripura has so far reported 1,935 coronavirus cases, with fresh cases reported on Friday.