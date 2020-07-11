Tripura to enforce stricter measures as cases surge

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday hinted at taking harsh measures such as the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the State. Speaking at a programme, he also expressed displeasure over violations of health protocols and curfew restrictions.
“I am receiving proposals from the districts. We may take some stringent measures. We may even enforce lockdown,” Mr. Deb said.
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 109 live updates | Meghalaya government announces total lockdown in Shillong
Shortly after the CM’s statements, Tripura Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar issued an order to change the night curfew timings in the State from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The order also said that District Magistrates would impose curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. within 2 km of the India-Bangladesh border areas. This will cover a large part of Agartala city and other major towns of the State as they are located close to the border with Bangladesh.
Mr. Kumar said all educational institutions will remain closed till July 31. He also spoke of the continuation of all other measures announced earlier in view of the pandemic.
The Chief Secretary directed District Magistrates to ensure strict compliance with these measures. He also authorised them to invoke legal provisions for compliance “on being so satisfied of necessity”.
Tripura has so far reported 1,935 coronavirus cases, with fresh cases reported on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath