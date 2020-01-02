Tripura to ban unauthorised e-rickshaws

The Tripura government would not allow unauthorised e-rickshaws to ply on the roads after the expiry of a new deadline. The State government on Wednesday announced that the new deadline is January 10.

The government has so far given three extensions and the last one expired on December 31. The traffic and transport agencies had to suspend seizure of unauthorised e-rickshaws and other similar modes of transport after the operators launched noisy protests in Agartala early last year.

One operator had allegedly killed self fearing he would not be able to repay bank loan. The last extension was allowed at the personal intervention of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb after a meeting with a group of operators.

Officials said around 1,100 e-rickshaws have not yet completed registration process. They now have to get the paper work done in 10 days time.

E-rickshaws have been one of cheapest modes of transport across Tripura. Their numbers have substantially grown over the past few years.