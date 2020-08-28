Tripura surpasses 10,000 coronavirus cases

Agartala

28 August 2020 03:30 IST

State records highest single-day spike with 509 new cases

Tripura surpassed 10,000 coronavirus infections with the state recording highest single day spike on Thursday.

On the other hand, the death of four more patients took the toll to 89.

509 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The figure has been the highest single day jump in the State.

Health officials said with new detections the number of virus positive cases have gone up to 10,156.

They added that 142 patients were cured and released from COVID Care Centres on Thursday.