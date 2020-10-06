Tripura State Rifles team to be deployed in Delhi

Agartala:

06 October 2020 22:24 IST

The 3rd battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) will be permanently based in New Delhi for deployment in law and order-related duties. Four more platoons would reach the national capital this month as shifting of the battalion was getting completed, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The State government has recently made IPS officer Jal Singh Meena as its Commandant and posted him in New Delhi.

The Tripura government had moved the MHA for relocation of two battalions of the TSR, but got sanction for one. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, also Home Minister, had appreciated the Centre for endorsing his request for deployment of the State’s elite force for security purposes in the national capital.

TSR had been the key force in counter-insurgency operations in the State. With extremist crisis waning, deployment of the force got gradually reduced.

Members of two battalions of the TSR were earlier merged with other battalions.