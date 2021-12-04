Tripura State Rifles jawan kills 2 colleagues, surrenders to police

Agartala

04 December 2021 16:13 IST

A jawan of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) on Saturday shot dead two of his colleagues at a ONGC gas drilling site in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The incident occurred at the the company’s security post in Konaban, where a unit manned by 5th Battalion TSR has been deployed.

Police said that around 9 a.m., Rifleman Sukanta Das started indiscriminate firing, in which Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia died on the spot and Naib Subedar Kiran Jamatia succumbed to his injuries at the GBP Hospital here

Police said no other personnel was hurt.

After the firing, Sukanta Das went to the Madhupur police station and surrendered along with his service weapon and ammunition. He was arrested under the murder charge.

Sources said he committed the crime after his superiors turned down his leave application and detailed him for refresher training.

Das’s spouse, a police constable, is currently posted at the RK Pur police station in Gomati district.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has condoled the death of the two security personnel. He announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.