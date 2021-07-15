Tripura Speaker yet to accept resignation of IPFT MLA

‘I have to follow a set of rules and procedures before making a formal announcement’

Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das has not yet accepted the resignation of former IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma though the latter claimed to have completed all formalities. The Speaker said he would have to check the rules and procedures before declaring a decision.

Mr. Debbarma (44) had on June 30 announced his resignation from the Assembly and the IPFT, coalition partner of the ruling BJP. The announcement came as a surprise in the political circles.

The IPFT termed the development ‘very unfortunate’ as the party was sure to lose the youth leader to the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Alliance (TIPRA) that registered a huge win in the recent elections to the tribal autonomous district council.

As expected, Mr. Debbarma last week joined the TIPRA. Numerous leaders of various ranks of the IPFT also defected to the new regional party headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma.

Speaker Rebati Mohan Das insisted that he received the resignation letter in his mobile messenger App and for this reason he was unlikely to consider it as proper procedure was not followed.

To dispel confusion, Mr. Brishaketu Debbarma accompanied by Mr. Pradyot Debbarma went to the office of the Speaker on Tuesday and handed him the letter of his resignation. The Speaker had also sought the physical appearance of the MLA.

However, the Speaker said he would not immediately accept the resignation as he would have to follow a set of rules and procedures before making a formal announcement.

A senior TIPRA leader on Wednesday said they expected the Speaker to act impartially and not to fall prey to pressure from any quarter. He also hinted at renominating Mr. Debbarma from the Simna assembly constituency in west Tripura as and when the byelection happens.