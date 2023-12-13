HamberMenu
Tripura security force jawan sentenced to life in prison for killing two senior officers

He has also been fined ₹50,000 and will face an additional year in prison if he fails to pay the fine

December 13, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - Agartala:

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
The accused, Sukanta Das, was found guilty of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and has been sentenced to life in prison. File.

The accused, Sukanta Das, was found guilty of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and has been sentenced to life in prison. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Paramilitary Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan who shot and killed two of his senior officers in 2021, has been sentenced to life in prison. The verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Debasish Kar at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district on Tuesday.

The shooting took place on December 4, 2021 at the TSR post at ONGC’s Gas Gathering Station in Konaban, Sepahijala district. Rifleman Sukanta Das, who was reportedly upset over personal issues, opened fire from his service weapon at Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia and Naib Subedar Kiran Kumar Jamatia. Both officers were hit by multiple bullets and died.

The then Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb, had ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Gautam Giri, the trial court heard statements from 38 witnesses before reaching a verdict.

The accused, Sukanta Das, was found guilty of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and has been sentenced to life in prison. He has also been fined ₹50,000 and will face an additional year in prison if he fails to pay the fine, said advocate Giri.

