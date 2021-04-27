Tripura raises fare and freight prices of public transport

Inevitable in view of the hike in the diesel, CNG and petrol rates, says Minister

Tripura on Monday increased the fare and freight rates of public transport by 25% in view of the hike in the diesel, CNG and petrol prices. Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said the BJP-led coalition government was implementing the increase for the second time after July 2018.

Mr. Roy also announced introduction of ‘metre auto’ in the Agartala area with fixed fare. The Transport Department had procured 500 metres but could not use them owing to the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

He said there has been a 32% hike in diesel rates, petrol and CNG.

Officials said the hike will be applicable to ordinary, mini and express bus categories. Night rates of additional 25% will be applicable for services between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In another significant move, the government decided to introduce a digital payment system in public transport to bring transparency in fares.

The Transport Department has also taken an initiative to increase the frequency of the city bus services in Agartala to motivate people to shift to public transport from using their own vehicle to help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

Mr. Roy said the government was keen to see only metre autos ply in Agartala. However, contract autos will also be available.