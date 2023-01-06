ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura publishes final electoral list with 80,000 newly enrolled voters

January 06, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Agartala

Of the total voters enlisted during the special summary revision, around 65,000 are new voters.

PTI

Bru migrants in Tripura. File photo used for representational purpose only.

More than 80,000 voters have been enrolled in the final voters list in Tripura taking the number of total electors to 28,13,478, a senior election official said on January 6. Assembly elections are due in Tripura in February.

“We have published final electoral rolls for all the 60 Assembly constituencies on Thursday as per the instruction of ECI. The total electorate stood at 28,13,478. It was 27.33 lakh when the draft rolls were published on November 9, 2022”, the official said. Out of the total electors, there are 13,98,825 women while the transgender count is 77, he said.

Of the total voters enlisted during the special summary revision, around 65,000 are new voters. The northeastern State has 10,344 service voters. The official said updation in the electoral rolls will be allowed till the last date of filing of nomination papers.

For the first time, Bru migrants, who were displaced from Mizoram and given permanent resettlement in Tripura, are eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly election .

“Out of 6,302 Bru families, names of 5,505 families have been enrolled in the electoral rolls during the special summary revision. Around 800 families who could not settle in the designated rehabilitation places did not feature in the final electoral rolls. Only 12-15% Brus remain out of the electoral rolls and their names can be registered once they go to the designated places”, he said.

