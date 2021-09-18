Tripura police serve ‘notice to appear’ on 5 TMC leaders

Agartala:

18 September 2021 21:41 IST

Tripura Police have served notice to five Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was earlier booked for allegedly creating a ruckus at a police station in west Tripura.

Besides Mr. Banerjee, the ‘Notice to Appear’ was also served on to MP Dola Sen, former MP Kunal Ghosh, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, and State leader Subal Bhowmik. The case related to their visit to Khowai Police Station in Khowai district on August 8 to procure bail for arrested party leaders and workers, including three youth leaders from West Bengal, who had been arrested for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Videos circulated on TV and social media showed the TMC leaders in heated arguments with police officers to protest the arrests and demand the release of their party members. Two days after the incident, the police registered a suo moto case in the Khowai Police Station against the five TMC leaders for allegedly obstructing police officers from discharging their official duty, abusing officers, and other charges.

The TMC has confirmed the receipt of the ‘Notice to Appear’ and said the concerned leaders would cooperate with the Investigating Officer. Mr. Banerjee will again lead a team of leaders to join a rally here on September 22.

A group of TMC leaders led by West Bengal MP Dr. Santanu Sen on Saturday met Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Puneet Rastogi to demand permission to hold the rally. Police have twice rejected permission for the TMC rally, citing the programme of a different political party, and a religious festival, as reasons.

The party also demanded a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge in a recent incident of custodial death that occurred at the Sonamura Police Station in Sepahijala district. It also demanded compensation and a job for the family of the victim Jamal Hussain (31), who was held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.