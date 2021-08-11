Tripura police register FIR against Abhishek Banerjee, others

Kolkata

11 August 2021 19:27 IST

Won’t be deterred by such politically motivated developments, says TMC

The Trinamool Congress has reacted sharply to the FIR registered against senior party leaders including general secretary Abhishek Banerjee describing the complaint as “politically motivated” and that it would not be deterred by such developments

On Tuesday evening, the Tripura police registered the FIR against six people including four TMC leaders from West Bengal — Mr. Banerjee, Minister Bratya Basu, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. Two leaders from Tripura Subal Bhowmik and Prakash Das have also been named in the FIR registered suo motu on the basis of a complaint by the officer in-charge of Khowai police station.

“The FIR named APs [above persons] placed their illegal demand before the police authority i.e. to release the arrested person from the PS, to change Sections of law put in the FIR which was drawn against them… Thereafter the FIR named persons misbehaved with Addl SP Khowai and SDPO, Khowai started shouting in the chamber of the O/C and also said all police personnel are broker [Dalal)] of the BJP party,” the FIR states.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Banerjee and other TMC leaders had visited Tripura after 14 leaders of the party were arrested there. The six leaders including Mr. Banerjee have been charged under Section 186/34 of the IPC which deals with punishment for voluntary obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions.

“Whether it is attacks on our supporters or police complaints against us won’t deter us. The incident at the police station was telecast live by several channels,” Mr. Ghosh said.

Mr. Basu and Ms. Sen said the FIR indicates that the BJP is scared of the party in Tripura. “The FIR is entirely politically motivated,” Mr. Basu said.

The TMC is eyeing Tripura to extend its political footprint. The party has over the past few weeks sent there several political delegations. There has been high political activity in the northeastern State from the beginning of this month where elections are due in 2023. The TMC leadership including Mr. Banerjee had alleged they were attacked by the BJP supporters in Tripura.