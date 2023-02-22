Tripura police official accused in journalist murder case gets bail

February 22, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Agartala

A senior police officer who allegedly shot dead a journalist in Tripura was released on bail on Wednesday, five years after his arrest. Then Commandant of a battalion of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) Tapan Debbarma and his personal bodyguard Nandalal Reang were accused in the murder of Sudip Datta Bhowmik which occurred on November 21 in 2017.

Bhowmik was working as a crime reporter in a local leading vernacular daily. He was called to the office chamber of the Commandant for ‘some clarification’ on a news item over alleged irregularities in the 2nd battalion of the TSR, headquartered at R.K. Nagar, near Agartala.

The sensational murder took place just two months after another television journalist Shantanu Bhowmik was lynched by angry supporters of a regional political party who staged a road blockade at Mandwai in west Tripura. Both the murders were being investigated by the CBI and are awaiting trial.

Tapan Debbarma, a Tripura Police Service (TPS) cadre, who is a close relative of a former minister, was arrested after journalists and media workers launched massive protests. Both the murder cases were handed over to the CBI soon after the BJP government was installed in 2018.

The journalist forums seldom expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress in investigation and charged that main culprits in the case of Shantanu Bhowmik were spared. The suspects in Shantanu Bhowmik’s murder were linked to the IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura), the junior alliance partner of the BJP.

“We moved the Supreme Court for bail as Tapan Debbarma was languishing in jail for more than five years. The trial is yet to complete”, advocate Pijush Kanti Bhowmik told newsmen.