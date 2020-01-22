Other States

Tripura police destroy ₹20 lakh worth heroin

The Tripura police have destroyed ₹20 lakh worth heroin on Tuesday.

“About 470 grams of heroin was seized in Ambassa of Dhalai district last year. We have destroyed it today [on Tuesday],” Deputy Inspector General Gourab Chakraborty said.

The DIG said the anti-narcotic drive would continue in Tripura.

Police have been destroying seized drug items like cannabis and heroin after a campaign was launched in the State in April 2018.

