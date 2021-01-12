Tripura police capture four extremists, seize arms

They are members of National Liberation Front of Tripura’s Biswamohan Debbarma group

The Tripura police captured four extremists from Sepahijala district on Monday midnight. They confiscated two small weapons, ammunition and various articles from them.

Sources said the extremists were members of the National Liberation Front of Tripura’s Biswamohan Debbarma group commonly known as NLFT (BM). One of them hailed from Hailakandi district in Assam.

Based on intelligence inputs, police officers led paramilitary troops in the raid on a house in the Takarjala subdivision and arrested Lal Thanga Reang ((38), Jiban Reang (38), Ganaram Reang @ Ganga (35) and Singhamani Reang @ Thaicheram (36).

Singhamani Reang is a resident of Hailakandi district in Assam.

The police said they have seized a 9 mm pistol, one .22 pistol, live ammunition and articles like NLFT subscription notice pad, some mobile phones and personal belongings of the extremists.

The extremists were brought to the New Capital Complex police station here in the morning where they were interrogated by senior police and intelligence officials.

On December 24, four Myanmar-trained NLFT (BM) extremists surrendered before DGP V.S. Yadav. They laid down two AK-56 rifles, live ammunition, a wireless set and 1.5 lakh Myanmar currency (Kyat).