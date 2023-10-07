Tripura Police arrest YouTuber for spreading canard against CM, others

October 07, 2023 12:43 am | Updated October 06, 2023 11:42 pm IST - Agartala

The Tripura police on Friday arrested a person who runs a news channel on YouTube for allegedly spreading canard against Chief Minister Manik Saha, his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb and TIPRA founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya.

A special team of the Crime Branch arrested Saikat Talapatra, who runs ‘News Independent Tripura’ on YouTube and Facebook, from the Panihati municipal area near Kolkata in West Bengal in the early hours of Friday. He was brought to Agartala and questioned for six hours at the NCC police Station. He was later produced before the West Tripura Chief Judicial Magistrate.

“From CJM’s court he would be taken to the West Tripura District & Sessions Judge Court for a hearing over his failure to comply with conditions of the bail granted to him in 2021”, an Assistant Public Prosecutor said.

He said the State Legal Services Authority provided Mr. Talapatra a lawyer as none turned up in his defence. He said they have sought a 15-day remand of the accused in the CJM court and are waiting for the court to deliver the order.

Mr. Talapatra is facing complaints at several police stations and in defamation cases, especially those filed by the supporters of the TIPRA founder. The top brass of the police recently swung into action after the accused ran a series of reports against the Chief Minister, including some questioning the latter’s moral character.

This was Mr. Talapatra’s third arrest since 2018. He secured conditional bail in the earlier two instances, but became a defaulter of bail conditions, following which he fled to West Bengal and launched the channel.

