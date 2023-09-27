ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura Police arrest one in hospital oxygen pipe theft case

September 27, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Agartala

The Tripura Police have arrested one person in connection with the recent theft of copper pipes distributing oxygen to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the G.B.P. Hospital in State capital Agartala. The incident that took place a few days ago briefly compromised the supply of oxygen to the ICU patients.

The accused was identified as Rakesh Mallik, a technician working at the hospital.

The incident raised alarm over the security at the lone referral hospital in the State. State Health Secretary Debasish Basu had visited the hospital and sought explanation from the officials of a private security agency tasked with guarding the campus.

The Health Department has not officially made any statement over the incident amid concerns expressed by the families of the patients.

A police official on Tuesday said they were conducting an investigation following a complaint registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code at the New Capital Complex police station.

