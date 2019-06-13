Tripura police arrest main accused for Facebook post on Chief Minister, spouse

Tripura police on Thursday arrested Anupam Paul on charge of spreading fake news in social media platform over alleged “bitter” family life of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He was prime accused in the case police suo motu registered in west Agartala police station in last part of April.

“Our team traced him at a location in Delhi before arresting him. He will be brought to Agartala by flight tomorrow”, a senior police official said.

Police had arrested a freelance television journalist Saikat Talapatra and a police constable for sharing a Facebook post by Anupal Paul that claimed Chief Minister’s spouse filed a divorce suit in a court at Delhi. They were later freed on bail.

Investigators also questioned Tripura Congress Vice-president Tapas Dey over sharing the post in social media against Chief Minister. He was however not detained.

Both Biplab Deb and wife Niti Deb vehemently denied the reports and threatened of moving a criminal defamation case against the perpetrators. They spoke to media to describe the entire episode as part of ‘deep rooted conspiracy’ to destabilise BJP-led coalition government in Tripura.