Tripura People’s Front merges with the BJP

With Assembly polls less than a year away, TPF’s Jamatia says her decision is based on the BJP’s ‘pro-people governance’

Tripura People’s Front (TPF), which has partial influence over the State’s indigenous communities, on Sunday merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a programme attended by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and senior leaders of the party. TPF president Patal Kanya Jamatia said she took the decision after closely observing the “pro-people governance” of the BJP-led State government, which has completed four years in office.

Ms. Jamatia, who is known as a tribal chauvinist and has been criticised for her controversial rhetoric against alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators, kept a low profile at the joining programme. She reportedly agreed to join the BJP in place of becoming a member of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) after holding meetings with Mr. Deb here and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati.

TPF’s merger with the BJP assumed significance amid the rapid surge of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Alliance (TIPRA) led by the State’s royal scion, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. TIPRA recently held a massive rally here to press for its demand for a “greater Tipraland”.

Sources in the BJP said Ms. Jamatia will be given a key responsibility in its Janajati Morcha to consolidate organisation in tribal areas. The next Assembly election is due in less than a year.

Mr. Deb in his address highlighted the projects and programmes of the Central and State governments to uplift the living conditions of indigenous communities. He said development has reached distant corners of the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, Member of Parliament Rebati Tripura and State BJP President Manik Saha attended the event and delivered speeches.

Leaders of the TIPRA and the BJP’s coalition partner, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), have not yet responded to the development.