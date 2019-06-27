Tripura panchayat polls to be held on July 27: SEC

Elections to the three-tier panchayats in Tripura would be held on July 27, State Election Commissioner G. Kameswara Rao announced on Wednesday. Ballot papers would be used in the polls, the SEC said.

The model code of conduct came into effect in the respective panchayat areas from Wednesday itself. “Elections to 6,111 gram panchayat seats, 419 panchayat samiti seats and 116 zila parishad seats will be held on July 27,” Mr. Rao told a press conference here.

Altogether, 12,03,070 voters, including 6,16,893 males and 5,86,176 females, would be eligible to exercise their franchise at 2,623 polling stations between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the polling day, he said. The filing of nominations would start from July 1 and will continue till July 8. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 11, Mr. Rao said.

“Ballot papers in white colour for gram panchayat seats, pink colour for panchayat samities and green colour for zila parishads would be used,” he said.

Counting of votes would be held on July 31 at the block headquarters, the SEC said.