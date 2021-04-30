Tripura officials raise alert over mutant strains

14 persons found infected with double mutant strain

Tripura health officials on Thursday evening sounded alarm over spread of the double mutant SARS CoV-2 variant in the State, stating that 14 of 166 people detected with infection over the past 24 hours were found to be carrying the new, more infectious variant which the WHO identified as B1617.

Senior officials of the health department and the COVID Task Force told newsmen that test reports confirmed that an infected man died of the double mutant variant two days ago. They said they have identified 11 variants so far and five of them had their origins in England and one in South Africa.

The variants got transmitted in the State through people coming from states like Punjab, Maharashtra and Delhi.

The officials said all incoming passengers would have to undergo RT-PCR test at the MBB Airport and railway stations, and isolate themselves in home quarantine for a week under supervision of the Covid Task Force.

They informed that a total 35,139 people had tested positive in the State and 33,622 have recovered. Most of new patients including 38 BSF personnel — mostly below the age of 40 — are getting treatment in their residences and barracks.

Meanwhile the State government declared summer vacations for schools and colleges from May 3. The government earlier declared closure of all educational institutions in wake of a spike in coronavirus cases.