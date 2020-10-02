Tripura MP seeks railway division for State

Member of Parliament Rebati Tripura has requested Union Railways Minister Pijush Goyal to sanction a separate railway division for Tripura. The State has been under the Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which has jurisdiction over northeast and a portion of eastern India.

He spoke to the Union Minister through video conferencing. Mr. Tripura said he had placed three demands before the Minister. Besides a separate Railway Division, he urged the Minister to create a Railway Recruitment Board for the State and doubling of rail track for fast movement of trains.

Mr. Tripura said the creation of a separate division and recruitment board would open up employment opportunities for the youth of the State. The Minister had assured him that the proposals would be considered, he said.

Mr. Tripura, who was elected from the East Tripura reserved constituency, said he also discussed skill development schemes for the returnee migrants.