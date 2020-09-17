Tripura Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Total cases cross 20,000 in the State

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia has tested positive for coronavirus even as the total cases crossed 20,000 in the State. He is the eighth MLA to have contracted the infection.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Wednesday that Mr. Jamatia, who is also holding the forest portfolio, has been infected with COVID-19. Mr. Deb tweeted in Kokborok, the dialect of the indigenous people, to wish him speedy recovery.

Mr. Jamatia is the general secretary of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), the coalition partner of the BJP. He recently attended field programmes to consolidate the party organisation ahead of elections to the tribal autonomous district council.

Earlier, seven MLAs tested positive and all of them have recovered.

The virus cases in Tripura surged over the past three months and the tally had crossed 20,000.

The State government has now equipped GBP Hospital, only dedicated COVID treatment facility here, with more ventilators and created adequate oxygen channels.