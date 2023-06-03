Tripura Minister asked to clear the air on election affidavit

June 03, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Agartala

Tripura Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma has advised the state’s youth affairs and sports minister Tinku Roy to clear up the controversy over the claims he has made on educational qualifications in his election affidavit. He said the election commission is the appropriate authority to study his declarations.

Ranjan Sinha who unsuccessfully contested against Tinku Roy in this year’s assembly elections has alleged that the Minister submitted a false affidavit while filing nomination for the Chandipur assembly constituency in north Tripura. He alleged that Mr Roy was a school dropout, but entered a higher level of education in the affidavit which is mandatory for every aspiring candidate.

Mr. Sinha demanded action against the minister and also his ouster from the council of ministers. The Minister in question and the ruling BJP so far have not responded to the allegation.

“Even an illiterate can contest and become a minister of the council. There is no bar”, Animesh Debbarma who represents the TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) told newsmen on Friday.

But he said Minister Tinku Roy should come out with a clarification on the allegation and end the controversy.

Besides youth affairs and sports Tinku Roy also holds Labour and Social Welfare & Social Education portfolios in the cabinet of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

