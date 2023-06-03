ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura Minister asked to clear the air on election affidavit

June 03, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Agartala

Besides youth affairs and sports Tinku Roy also holds Labour and Social Welfare & Social Education portfolios in the cabinet of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

The Hindu Bureau

Tripura Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma has advised the state’s youth affairs and sports minister Tinku Roy to clear up the controversy over the claims he has made on educational qualifications in his election affidavit. He said the election commission is the appropriate authority to study his declarations.

Ranjan Sinha who unsuccessfully contested against Tinku Roy in this year’s assembly elections has alleged that the Minister submitted a false affidavit while filing nomination for the Chandipur assembly constituency in north Tripura. He alleged that Mr Roy was a school dropout, but entered a higher level of education in the affidavit which is mandatory for every aspiring candidate.

Mr. Sinha demanded action against the minister and also his ouster from the council of ministers. The Minister in question and the ruling BJP so far have not responded to the allegation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even an illiterate can contest and become a minister of the council. There is no bar”, Animesh Debbarma who represents the TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance) told newsmen on Friday.

But he said Minister Tinku Roy should come out with a clarification on the allegation and end the controversy.

Besides youth affairs and sports Tinku Roy also holds Labour and Social Welfare & Social Education portfolios in the cabinet of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tripura

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US