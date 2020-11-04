Tripura issues warning against hunting of migratory Amur falcons

Agartala

Despite restrictions, hundreds of birds are poached every year

With the onset of winter, migratory birds specially the Amur falcons are flocking to lakes and water bodies in large numbers across northeast India. Despite restrictions, hundreds of birds are poached every year.

The Forest department is contemplating to issue an order to inform the public that the migratory birds including the Amur falcons are covered under the Wildlife Protection Act enacted in 1972. “We will soon publicise the notification to warn hunters of punitive action to protect the birds,” said an official on Wednesday.

The Amur falcons mainly breed in south-eastern Siberia and fly thousands of miles to reach India.

Nagaland already notified the order to save the birds. It said hunting, trapping, killing and selling of the bird could lead to three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹25,000.

The order was issued after several Amur falcons were reportedly hunted and killed in the Mon district