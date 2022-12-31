ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura IPFT chief, senior most Minister N.C. Debbarma critical

December 31, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Agartala

Mr. Debbarma, 80, was rushed to hospital Friday evening after his condition deteriorated

Syed Sajjad Ali

The health condition of Narendra Chandra Debbarma, the senior most Minister in the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, remains critical, said sources.

Mr. Debbarma, 80, had been rushed to the GBP Hospital here Friday evening after his condition deteriorated. He is suffering from age-related diseases including cardiac issues.

He is the current chairman of the Indigenous Peoples Party of Tripura (IPFT) and holds the Revenue and Forest Department portfolios in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

The CM, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and several other senior leaders visited the ailing leader at the hospital.

